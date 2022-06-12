Update 1.1.7 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8919890 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 07:13:20 UTC by Wendy

This update is mainly to fix bugs from the engine upgrade. Some of these might already have been listed in the "Quick fix" patch that was only released on Steam.

Crashing caused by engine upgrade fixed. (hopefully)

Sleazy Steve's shop not showing prices fixed.

Some objects rendering blue fixed.

Baked shadows on ship interior being messed up fixed.

Missiles and other misc. shaders improved.

Stellar Rep EXP fixed.

Fixed the resource trackers on the bottom to display how much was earned offline.

Reflections on ships adjusted.

Planet Destruction and Creation lowered to 5 minutes in starter.

Null reference exception when attempting to increase the level of a leader without a planet selected fixed.

Performance improved significantly by disabling shadows that somehow got enabled from the engine update in the last build. It looks the same with and without shadows since you never really see shadows cast on other objects.

Planet creation and destruction timer in the starter system changed to 5 minutes.

Bug where starter system planets didn't get specialty slots fixed.

Bug where destroying a planet while viewing it wouldn't update that the planet was removed till you left the solar system and came back fixed.

Bug where planets mid creation could have warnings like "No Storage" fixed.