Campaign and Fact Update

This patch mostly updated campaigns. Now, a campaign has camps that support it as well as ones that oppose it and clearing out either set will end the campaign. In addition, the effect of campaigns on your relationship with other players is now clearer. I also added a few new high-impact campaigns.

I made some minor fixes to the fact system that should make it easier to work with. I still have a lot of polish to add to both this and the campaign system, so expect some of that for the next update and please tell me if there's anything in particular that you want me to work on.

For the next major update, I plan to consolidate the eXploitation phase, which is normally turns 50-75. There are a lot of pieces in the game around exploitation but they haven't yet been massaged into a really coherent point and the next update should make all of that flow better.