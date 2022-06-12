Patch - 1.1.3 PB [Public Beta Only]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is the Unreal Engine 5 Update "soft" release so we can address bugs/issues before this branch is folded into the default build. You will find bugs/issues but we recommend everyone to partake in this build if they can so we can collect feedback. Our goal is to close the PB and fold it into the normal build before the Steam Summer sale.

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

How do i opt in?

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Some Summer Art to go with the Season!

It would seem Winters cant even get a break when shes on vacation...



Guard Towers are coming soon!

We are modeling 2 guard towers initially. This Light single unit Scout tower and a mobile version that is a new Atlas configuration more details will be coming soon!



Some of the new buildable items in this patch









Some of the new Weapons in this patch

SMAW Engineer Weapon



New Maps in this patch

Patch Notes

Horde Map 1 & 2 Movement issues resolved

Horde Map Minimaps updated

Fixed incorrect foliage generation on Angel island.

Minor adjustment to water VT to reduce memory usage.

Fixed a rare loading issues where some constructed objects would turn into sandbags

Fixed some Fog of War visual issues that were reported on Discord

Updated Weapon Upgrade window to show how many pellets are fired from guns with pellets and their per pellet damage based on Discord feedback

Fix for Display for the Helipad 'Toggle Evac Mode' button so it can say 'Chopper Incoming' when disabled (rather than a bugged out display that implies you need an unlock)

Various performance & pathing issues

Minimap regenerated for Open World Master

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

Don't forget to wishlist!

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

Link here

New Posters up



