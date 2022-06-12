Sound Effects, Flairs, & General Improvements

• SOUNDS

The obvious one! We have made a start including sounds to ScooterFlow, apologies it has taken so long!

These are far from finished and we will be working on improving them & adding a wider variety of SFX.

• ROTATIONS

We have completely revised the way you rotate the player. This makes it easier to rotate while flipping & results in cleaner looking flairs.

This will take some time to get used to as it is completely different to the previous version, but allows more player control in a more realistic way.

• WALL RIDES

After the V0.3 update, you were able to hit walls pretty easy with the new land correction, but jumping off the wall would be hit & miss. We have made it easier to do wall rides.

• PUMPING

We have changed the way the player pumps to be more realistic. The input has stayed the same being right joystick down.

• CUSTOM SCOOTER

Your custom scooter will automatically be applied when loading the game.

• LAND PREDICTION/CORRECTION

Some minor changes to the new land correction. It will now kick back in after flipping.

There is some more animated player movement when the correction is happening.

We are aware of a bug which results in the land correction function rotating the player to small ledges & we are trying our best to come up with a solution to fix this.

• GRINDING

Some minor changes to the grinding. While in a grind you can rotate left and right using the left Joystick. The rotation is very minor.

• NEW CAMERA MODES

The two new camera modes have been slightly tweaked after hearing your feedback. They no longer pull back and forth when rotating.