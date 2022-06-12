Update 1.2

Legates,

The Emperor has been pleased with your progress. However, he expressed great concern with the security of your marching camps. Raids and Convoys have been a constant malady. Too many Roman lives have been lost.

In order to bolster your defensive capabilities, I was authorized to expedite the delivery of a number of structures originally planned for a much later update. In addition, your stationary Guards will now hold their ground and cast Pila at incoming enemies.

In addition to these new elements, a number of bugs have been fixed, and Quality of Life improvements made. There is still more work to do on the road to the Foundations update, but things are heading in the right direction. As usual, please use the Discord to submit reports, those are critical. I appreciate your patience while I work to fix bugs...

Update Log: