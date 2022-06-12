Update 1.2

Legates,
The Emperor has been pleased with your progress. However, he expressed great concern with the security of your marching camps. Raids and Convoys have been a constant malady. Too many Roman lives have been lost.
In order to bolster your defensive capabilities, I was authorized to expedite the delivery of a number of structures originally planned for a much later update. In addition, your stationary Guards will now hold their ground and cast Pila at incoming enemies.
In addition to these new elements, a number of bugs have been fixed, and Quality of Life improvements made. There is still more work to do on the road to the Foundations update, but things are heading in the right direction. As usual, please use the Discord to submit reports, those are critical. I appreciate your patience while I work to fix bugs...
Update Log:
- Added Watchtower structure, for now be sure to remove all items and points before removing. I am working on a failsafe to prevent removal if legionaries are still inside
- Added Gate structures, press E to use
- Added Battlement structure
- Added a Demotion button to Promotion menu
- Added a Dismiss button to Promotion menu
- Added check to Disband to ensure homebase is preset
- Added a Gold to Silver converter, with a 1:75 rate
- Added Spotify link in the main menu
- Added Date to Camp Tab menu
- Added day in service progression note
- Added saving complete note
- Added reports about convoys in the Log
- Added a scroll bar to the Log
- Added two new unique names, there are now 12
- Fixed palisade and contubernium tent refund amounts
- Fixed formation officer count to include command staff
- Fixed guards crowding around patrol points when enemies nearby
- Fixed Keybinds not saving between sessions
- Fixed weird movement when opening TAB menu
- Fixed VIPs, Nobles, and Quests Unrest reduction. Before, it may have reduced unrest from a closer, but desolated settlement
- Fixed Promotion menu not closing on Escape press
- Fixed Mouse blurb not hiding when correctly when closing TAB menu after hovering over a Map element
- Fixed Formation officer count to filter out Optio and Tesserarius, should now match Manage menu
- Fixed Taxation unrest so it can be correctly re-optioned on a captured settlement and have the unrest reduced, stay the same, or increase
- Increased guard/patrol point rotation speed
- Decreased weather system cycle speed
- Changed call to arms to sample player distance to homebase, and check if homebase exists first
- Changed disband “too far from camp” message
- Expanded Call to Arms and Disband radius to 100 meters (from 60m)
- Increased Marching formation speed
- Decreased Battle formation speed to half of marching speed
- Increased convoy destination-reached distance to 50 meters (from 15m), should help with lingering convoys that got stuck on a fence and could not despawn
- Bound command tool guard/patrol point rotation to build tool rotation keybind
- Local unrest is now lowers slightly after successfully defeating a Raid
- Gave starting troops random days in service 0-2, does not apply to new recruits
- Recruitment now allowed only if at camp
- Guards manning stationary Guard points will stand their ground and throw Pila at incoming enemies
- Trooper leg collider now ignores the terrain when alive. Hopefully this alleviates the stuck on hills glitch
- Raids now begin on July the 15th, giving a couple full days of leeway when starting a new game. Small ambushes and Night attacks can still occur
Changed files in this update