UI/Option changes And quality of life

UI CHANGES
Reduced and repositioned UI elements to prevent screen clutter and over lapping
Reduced All Killstreaks UI Elements size
Reduced Threat Enemies UI Elements size and moved its location to the top left of Screen
Fixed Spelling Error's in some in game Prompts
Added High Scores to also be visible From Main menu Not only Map Select
Added Time Dilation When the sensitivity Options are open
GAMEPLAY CHANGES
increased Collison box on Mele weapon to prevent overlapping causing player to miss when enemies are in corners or by walls
Increased Amount of cash Granted By Pickup's from 100 too 250
AUDIO CHANGES Option's Changes
separated Master volume to give players control over Music, SFX And master volume
Fixed Bug that caused Volume Slider's not to Update based off saved setting's
MAP / OPTIMAZTION CHANGES
redid all foliage in Town level and added extra measures to resolve performance issues within this level
Changed files in this update