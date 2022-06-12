 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Sundown update for 12 June 2022

UI/Option changes And quality of life

Share · View all patches · Build 8919062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI CHANGES

Reduced and repositioned UI elements to prevent screen clutter and over lapping
Reduced All Killstreaks UI Elements size
Reduced Threat Enemies UI Elements size and moved its location to the top left of Screen
Fixed Spelling Error's in some in game Prompts
Added High Scores to also be visible From Main menu Not only Map Select
Added Time Dilation When the sensitivity Options are open

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

increased Collison box on Mele weapon to prevent overlapping causing player to miss when enemies are in corners or by walls
Increased Amount of cash Granted By Pickup's from 100 too 250

AUDIO CHANGES Option's Changes

separated Master volume to give players control over Music, SFX And master volume
Fixed Bug that caused Volume Slider's not to Update based off saved setting's

MAP / OPTIMAZTION CHANGES
redid all foliage in Town level and added extra measures to resolve performance issues within this level

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link