UI/Option changes And quality of life

UI CHANGES

Reduced and repositioned UI elements to prevent screen clutter and over lapping

Reduced All Killstreaks UI Elements size

Reduced Threat Enemies UI Elements size and moved its location to the top left of Screen

Fixed Spelling Error's in some in game Prompts

Added High Scores to also be visible From Main menu Not only Map Select

Added Time Dilation When the sensitivity Options are open

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

increased Collison box on Mele weapon to prevent overlapping causing player to miss when enemies are in corners or by walls

Increased Amount of cash Granted By Pickup's from 100 too 250

AUDIO CHANGES Option's Changes

separated Master volume to give players control over Music, SFX And master volume

Fixed Bug that caused Volume Slider's not to Update based off saved setting's

MAP / OPTIMAZTION CHANGES

redid all foliage in Town level and added extra measures to resolve performance issues within this level