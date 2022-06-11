Build Update 2 Unstable 3c Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8918931 · Last edited 11 June 2022 – 23:26:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Click here for help on accessing the Unstable branch!

Update 2 Unstable 3c is a minor release addressing a few bugs and balance issues that creeped up. Check out the changelogs and enjoy!

Miscellaneous Changes

You can now set the particle movement back to "retro" by setting retroParticles=true in the settings.properties file.

Houses can no longer store raw meat.

Reliquary vessel spots can no longer have roads built under them.

Added Easter Egg messages and sound effects when you sell a filled Vessel to a Catjeet in the marketplace.

Occultists now check to make sure the body they need to reach isn't under threat before attempting to go there.

Added all remaining missing perk names.

Increased the pray speed across the board by 10%

Boosted the amount of essence generated per pray cycle from 20-40 to 25-45.

Bug Fixes