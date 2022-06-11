 Skip to content

Rise to Ruins update for 11 June 2022

Build Update 2 Unstable 3c Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update 2 Unstable 3c is a minor release addressing a few bugs and balance issues that creeped up. Check out the changelogs and enjoy!

Update 2 Unstable 3c Change Log

Miscellaneous Changes

  • You can now set the particle movement back to "retro" by setting retroParticles=true in the settings.properties file.
  • Houses can no longer store raw meat.
  • Reliquary vessel spots can no longer have roads built under them.
  • Added Easter Egg messages and sound effects when you sell a filled Vessel to a Catjeet in the marketplace.
  • Occultists now check to make sure the body they need to reach isn't under threat before attempting to go there.
  • Added all remaining missing perk names.
  • Increased the pray speed across the board by 10%
  • Boosted the amount of essence generated per pray cycle from 20-40 to 25-45.

Bug Fixes

  • Reversed a change that fixes a bug that won't allow some resources make/maintain values to be set in certain panels.
  • Waymakers will no longer try to clear roads in locations roads shouldn't be allowed to be placed anymore anyway. (Example: If you build a reliquary over roads, and the old roads are overtop the vessel parking spots)
  • Added test AI to help with kitchen ration output.
  • Applied an experimental fix that should prevent courier golems and migrants to attempt to go to a region that was recently lost to the corruption.
  • You can no longer place buildings in the red cut off area of your village range.

Changed depots in experimental branch

