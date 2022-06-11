Build Update 2 Unstable 3c Released

Click here for help on accessing the Unstable branch!
Update 2 Unstable 3c is a minor release addressing a few bugs and balance issues that creeped up. Check out the changelogs and enjoy!
Update 2 Unstable 3c Change Log
Miscellaneous Changes
- You can now set the particle movement back to "retro" by setting retroParticles=true in the settings.properties file.
- Houses can no longer store raw meat.
- Reliquary vessel spots can no longer have roads built under them.
- Added Easter Egg messages and sound effects when you sell a filled Vessel to a Catjeet in the marketplace.
- Occultists now check to make sure the body they need to reach isn't under threat before attempting to go there.
- Added all remaining missing perk names.
- Increased the pray speed across the board by 10%
- Boosted the amount of essence generated per pray cycle from 20-40 to 25-45.
Bug Fixes
- Reversed a change that fixes a bug that won't allow some resources make/maintain values to be set in certain panels.
- Waymakers will no longer try to clear roads in locations roads shouldn't be allowed to be placed anymore anyway. (Example: If you build a reliquary over roads, and the old roads are overtop the vessel parking spots)
- Added test AI to help with kitchen ration output.
- Applied an experimental fix that should prevent courier golems and migrants to attempt to go to a region that was recently lost to the corruption.
- You can no longer place buildings in the red cut off area of your village range.
