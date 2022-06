Share · View all patches · Build 8918836 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 14:13:26 UTC by Wendy

HELLO PLAYERS THIS IS THE BEST UPDATE OF PROJECT PSYCHO.

NEW BRUTAL GORE SYSTEM:

NEW FULLY REWORKED VEHICLES:16

new animations and new guns,including 18 and ak47.





NEW DOGGY WITH RAGDOLL PHYSICS



MORE THAN 30 BUGS FIXED I LOST THE LIST WITH THEM BUT ALMOST EVERYONE,IF U HAVE MORE JUST SEND THEM VIA DISCORD