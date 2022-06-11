Game Functionality Major Patch

Added WASD controls as default aside to arrow keys,

QWERTY layout for interactions,

Simpler level select screen, no Z and X keys anymore, with better functionality

Checkpoints added to level 72 to save your in level progress

All hints texts reviewed and fixed for text mistakes

minor UI fixes

TAB key for zooming in and out the level instead of old panning

removed mouse cursor from in game screen

fixed f12 key bug that opened dev console, now f12 is for steam screenshot

Added a new hidden hint for a new playable character, good luck finding it :)

Have Fun!

Also we want to note, there are achievements in the work for chloe, stay tuned!