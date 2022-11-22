This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Are you ready to face the Aquapocalypse? You better be, as Ship of Fools is out now! 🌊

Set sail on an adventure to counter The Everlasting Storm and the Aquapocalypse, and join the plucky eponymous and anthropomorphic Fools as they fight against monstrous leviathans from the deep and protect their valiant ship, Stormstrider. 🚢

As they chart new courses throughout the rocky outcrops that make up their threatened homeland Archipelago, the Fools – either adventuring solo or with a fellow Fool via online or local multiplayer –face ship boardings from enemies, will have to manoeuvre cannons on deck and defend themselves from attack, and conduct multiple runs through choppy waters to avert the end of their world. 👫

Each of the Fools treasure their very own heirloom that imbue them with a passive abilities, such as Shelbie’s soothing shell that increases fire rates and projectile speed, or Finley’s handy hat that unlocks a random reward every time they repair Stormstrider!

See our incredible launch trailer here and see the story of our Fools! We guarantee you'll be singing along to the Sea Shanty! 📺

Ship of Fools key features include:



Bombastic nautical combat – Frantic ship-based combat against colossal leviathans and horrifying creatures from across the deep, dark waters of the Archipelago 🦑

Frantic co-op experience – Designed from the keel up for co-op play, manage ship repairs in the heat of battle, reload and re-manoeuvre cannons, and use paddles to strike enemies as they board the Stormstrider 🎮

Endless replayability – Upgrade your crew and unlock items and additional Fools to take on the ever-changing seas, with multiple runs needed to avert the Aquapocalypse. 🔓

Each run is different - With over 100 game-altering Trinkets, Artefacts and ammo types to find, every run you do will be different! In one run you could have fire-based piercing ammo and in another you will be firing potatoes from your potato sack! You could get the Ship Artefact and get a HP boost or the egg laying bird pedestal, dropping powerful explosive egg ammo you can use to destroy your foes with

Ship of Fools is available for US$14.99/£12.99/€14.99, with a further 10% release discount during the week of launch.

Ship of Fools launch comes just weeks after it secured three MEGAMIGS award wins in Canada in the best audio and music, best art direction and artistic achievement, and best game design categories. 🏆🏆🏆

Now that the Stormstrider is ready to sail into the Forgotten Waters make sure that you...



