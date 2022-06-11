Minor Patch #2 (V0.1.0.2)

This patch may look small but I added a new Quest System which is used in the Tutorial which will help make the reputation and factions easier to implement.
New Features:
- New Tutorial (Using Quest System)
- Changed Beginner's Guide
