 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SANCTION update for 11 June 2022

Minor Patch #2 (V0.1.0.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 8918742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch may look small but I added a new Quest System which is used in the Tutorial which will help make the reputation and factions easier to implement.

New Features:

  • New Tutorial (Using Quest System)
  • Changed Beginner's Guide
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link