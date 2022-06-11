 Skip to content

The Hayseed Knight update for 11 June 2022

Patch v1.6.0.1: FIXING ACTUAL MAJOR STUFF

Patch v1.6.0.1: FIXING ACTUAL MAJOR STUFF · Build 8918732

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Turns out there WAS some stuff worth fixing after all! Enough to make me stop my vacations for a little bit, at least.

  • Fixed a game-crashing bug that occurred exclusively in the Diary in chapter 3 when going from teen Sep memories to adult Sep memories (because you're not supposed to do a character makeover 4 hours before a major release)

Hopefully that'll be all! Please, update the game to the latest version, and do let me know if you find anything else!

Have a wonderful weekend!

