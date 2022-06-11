Hi there! This one should go a week later but - there was a nasty bug that I would like to hide forever.
This week patch notes is... there's lots of un-noted things as always, sorry folks.
-Renovations on Train level, Dungeon level
-Changed player movement dynamics. Is the player movement better now?
-Fixed a multi-cat heads bug somewhere (if you have not seen it, move along, nothing to see here)
-Changed how the metro travel works, in hope of solving the no-hit bug. Also, ambient sounds added.
As always, if you have any feedback, idea, word, ANYTHING, as always, please post here on Steam, or on our discord server at: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9
Cheers!
Fi da Puti Samurai update for 11 June 2022
Patch Notes for v0.36b
