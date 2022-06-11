Patch Notes for v0.36b

Hi there! This one should go a week later but - there was a nasty bug that I would like to hide forever.

This week patch notes is... there's lots of un-noted things as always, sorry folks.

-Renovations on Train level, Dungeon level

-Changed player movement dynamics. Is the player movement better now?

-Fixed a multi-cat heads bug somewhere (if you have not seen it, move along, nothing to see here)

-Changed how the metro travel works, in hope of solving the no-hit bug. Also, ambient sounds added.

As always, if you have any feedback, idea, word, ANYTHING, as always, please post here on Steam, or on our discord server at: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Cheers!