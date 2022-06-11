Misc update

Version 0.5550920340
🎯 [UI] Ship class and diameter are now presented in tooltips for unidentified items (e.g., in the gambler).
🎯 [Balancing] Percent-based bonuses and buffs now scale more significantly with item level.
🎯 [Misc] The first dungeon after the tutorial area now has more strict boundaries to prevent getting lost.
🎯 [Bug fix] Piercing-type weapons with the "Bounce" mod now travel through enemies (and bounce against structures). This only applies to newly obtained weapons.
🎯 [Bug fix] Vendor items are now properly refreshed every 20 minutes.
Changed files in this update