Misc update

Version 0.5550920340

🎯 [UI] Ship class and diameter are now presented in tooltips for unidentified items (e.g., in the gambler).

🎯 [Balancing] Percent-based bonuses and buffs now scale more significantly with item level.

🎯 [Misc] The first dungeon after the tutorial area now has more strict boundaries to prevent getting lost.

🎯 [Bug fix] Piercing-type weapons with the "Bounce" mod now travel through enemies (and bounce against structures). This only applies to newly obtained weapons.

🎯 [Bug fix] Vendor items are now properly refreshed every 20 minutes.