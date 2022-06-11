Major Update (Ascensions!) - v0.1.0

Difficulty

Difficulty is really hard to gauge as feedback is massively different between each player. This update tries to address both players who find the game too easy and those that find it too difficult.

Lives have been removed from the initial game.

Player's who get close to 01:00 (00:95-01:05) 5 times without a win, will be offered a chance to win a prize.

12 Ascensions have now been added to the game.

Ascensions are unlocked after beating the game for the first time.

Each ascension adds cumulative difficulties to the game.

All Ascensions are accessible when they are unlocked. You do not need to beat each Ascension to unlock the next one.

Achievements have been added for each Ascension. Beating an Ascension will unlock achievements for all Ascensions below it (i.e. Beating Ascension 12 will grant achievements for beating all other Ascensions.

Each Ascension grants a score bonus for the daily leaderboard.

QoL Features

The timer will now turn red when there are 2 lives of less remaining.

Resources are now all in the top-left corner of the screen.

Current Ascension is shown in the top-right corner of the screen.

Altered the description of several upgrades to make them clearer.

Added 4k support.

The current score has been removed from the game over menu when all lives are lost.

Bug Fixes