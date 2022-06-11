Update 28 hotfix #1

Hey there AFF Community!

Predictably the massive update came with some new bugs so here’s a patch to squash those. The game should be more stable online, Ascella doesn’t outright crash anymore, the objectives on Kerrat work properly again.

A whole slew of things have been rebalanced as well, especially in terms of capital ships - we obviously fixed the insane fire rate on their railguns but we’re also trying something different regarding their missiles. To give them a unique spot in the balance between spinal cannons and other turrets, the big capital-ship-grade rockets will now bypass enemy capitals’ shields - they’ll fly straight through them, just like fighters do. We’re curious to see how that’ll change the approach to capital ship combat at various ranges now.

We also felt a bit bad about releasing only a bunch of fixes and balance changes, so we threw some new features in:

Underbarrel shotgun attachment

All guns sporting an underbarrel hardpoint can now be equipped with a shotgun attachment. It works the same as the other fire-able attachments, can be toggled to by switching firemodes and provides some extra emergency oomph (at the cost of a pretty hefty reload time) when your assault rifle suddenly becomes inadequate in an extremely-close-range fight inside an enemy ship.

Emote gestures

The AFF characters might come off as super serious gruff space marines under those suits but even they must sometimes communicate by means other than tactical gestures and screaming “argh my leg my leg”. So we gave them a set of more casual gestures the player can perform using the V key.

And as usual - for feedback, or just a lovely chat with the devs, contact us here on the Steam forums or directly through our Discord!

Onwards and upwards!

Full hotfix changelog:

Added an underbarrel shotgun option to all underbarrel-capable weapons

Fixed non-carrier capships having finite mines

Fixed an issue with Huginn’s railguns having essentially infinite rate of fire

Quality of life changes to capship railguns; The trigger can be held to continue firing, rather than having to click each time

Added secondary firemode to capship railguns - cycle. Cycles through the guns, and consumes partial charge with each shot. Inspired by the unintended Huginn rails

Reduced range of Ranger’s railguns

Increased range of Ranger’s ion cannon

Changed Khamun’s plasma guns from medium to heavy and decreased their range

Increased range of Khamun’s ion cannons

Decreased damage of heavy plasma guns in general

Decreased range of Chons’ plasma

Increased damage and slightly increased firerate of Heimdall's rockets

Fixed capship railguns’ visuals not reliably being played in multiplayer

Capital ship railguns now work based on ammunition - Ranger got a magsize of 10, Huginn of 40, both with a 10s reload-time. Intention is to make room for other weapons in the player’s rotation

Heavy plasma weapons will generate slightly more heat

Tweaked RID. It can now continue firing once it has fired a shot. The next shot will start at 50% charge. It didn’t quite feel competitive enough to the MLI, and was near-impossible to kill aircraft with. Additionally, increased ammo by 1 (from 3 to 4), and slightly reduced per-shot damage

Clicking a weapon that’s completely out of ammo will play a dryfire sound for better feedback

Capship-fired missiles can now bypass capship shields. The intention is to make them more viable at contesting sub-systems, and give them more of a defined role

Potentially made mech-RID and space-rails more synced with the charge-bar

Added emotes. As infantry, they are tied to your V menu. Purely for fun.

Repaired repair objectives not being repairable (Kerrat Phase 1)

Bots should be more clever about repairing and responding to threats while doing so

Bots should be more likely to actually deploy medkits/ammokits again

Fixed an issue causing bots to practically get stuck reloading

Fixed an issue with damaging a not-fully-repaired objective not updating the progress of it

Fixed some issues with getting out of vehicles

Fixed an issue with locally hosted games, restricting team choice to ULA

Territories UI timers should be more accurate to real-time (generally shows a higher number)

Bots should be quicker to realize a hackspike have been planted

Mannable turrets on maps should no longer be enterable through geometry

Potentially resolved an issue with Tis not getting proper interiors

Potentially fixed free-look being sticky in multiplayer

Resolved a bunch of crashes when server-travelling to a new map

Bots should be more aggro when defending a destroyable objective overall, notably in space

Defending bots should be slightly less doomstack-ey, and slightly more energetic

Rank 4+ Attacking bots will focus slightly less on where the last target was

Potentially resolved issues where bots would effectively be stuck looking in a direction

Clicking MMB in spectating mode should toggle nameplates

Clicking R while in spectator-freeroam-mode, and looking at a valid target should make it your spectating target, as if you had cycled to it normally

Fixed an issue where you would get re-targeted to someone once they respawn, despite having entered free-roam-spectator

Fixed entering spectator-free-roam while in temporary free-roam (waiting for your target to respawn) not clearing your target

Messages for “dropship launched”, “<> has been boarded”, “(objective) completed” should now all mention the team for spectators

Direct-IP field on server-browser field now properly supports select, cut, copy, paste as well as a port number being appended to the IP (like 1.1.1.1:1111). Additionally supports pasting AFFLinks in their entirety.

Briefing Rooms:

Guards in briefing rooms should also relax a little in multiplayer, rather than holding their breath

Adjusted “step away from door” message to maybe be a little more logical

Errah:

Slightly increased the initial defender-setup time, so the first two objectives should be more contested

Meudeverre:

Upped health on Phase 2 objectives

Added a ramp at one of the walkways where you could stub your toe

Irega:

Fixed some stairs snagging players

Enabled missing collision on staircase leading to Phase 3

Fixed bots not navigating most of the Phase 3 staircases

Irega territories:

Fixed an issue allowing players to enter the opposite teams spawn

Fixed some stairs snagging players

Poranti:

Fixed an issue causing the match to potentially end immediately

Anubis interior:

Fixed some floating weapons in armory

Changed the size of how far one of the screens for exterior view would be active, on the screen near one of the objectives in Kerrat territories. During fighting, it would often be turned on/off as you moved around, causing small performance hiccups

Tannhauser:

Fixed missing collision on the trolleys

Fixed some lighting issues

Lukather:

Fixed some lighting issues

Ascella:

Fixed an issue causing the map to crash

Fixed an issue causing eager-people to be stuck in the introduction camera

Mirnoide:

Bots should be more conscious about lava being harmful to their skin

USN hangars: