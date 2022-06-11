 Skip to content

The Zone: Stalker Stories update for 11 June 2022

Update 0.5.8.2

Build 8918544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been tough smashing persistent bugs since we're lacking testers, but with this new public update comes another huge swathe of fixes, as well as some new quality of life features that make the game a little more comfortable and more visually pleasing.

What you won't see in the demo is all the big new features we've been working on, including advancing the main quest, and more creative side quests to enjoy. Such wonders can only be found in the full version once it comes out.

0.5.8.2 Changelog:

  • Fixed another soft crash at combat start -- combat should now work properly
  • Many smaller fixes
  • Proper animation for voided cards
  • New cards, new items, new anomalies, new animations
  • Tweaked card graphics and how card cost is displayed
  • Rebalanced some enemies
  • Optimised some animations
