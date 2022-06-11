 Skip to content

Hitboxer Playtest update for 11 June 2022

Hitboxer Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8918477

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a 3 new game mode variations for the LaserCore map (team deathmatch, oddbox, and team oddbox)

Added a player help menu that explains the basic game mechanics as well as the game modes

Temporary Fix: Set lasers on Warehouse 3 maps to start disabled since we were unable to fix the bug associated with them starting enabled. They can still be toggled using the buttons on the map - they just start the round in the OFF state instead of the ON state.

Added some background visual elements to the warehouse maps (still a work in progress)

Known Bug: Due to some code re-write the game sometimes locks up and takes no player input when transitioning from one level to another. If you experience this the temporary work around is to close the game entirely and the re-open it and re-join the server you were on. We hope to fix this issue as soon as possible!

