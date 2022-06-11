BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.151 - Zapping Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 8918420 · Last edited 11 June 2022 – 19:26:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

Minor update to fix display issues with Engine Particle FX and Warp Trail Particle FX, fix missing collision feedback, and add better collision feedback for Gate Lasers