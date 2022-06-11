 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 11 June 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.151 - Zapping Bugs

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.151 - Zapping Bugs

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

Minor update to fix display issues with Engine Particle FX and Warp Trail Particle FX, fix missing collision feedback, and add better collision feedback for Gate Lasers

  • Improvements:

    • Hitting a Gate Laser beam now produces a distinct collision effect.

  • Fixes:

    • Fixed issues with Engine Particle FX appearance.
    • Fixed issues with Warp Particle FX rotation.
    • Fixed issue with not being able to mouse-click on Resume button on pause menu.
    • Fixed issue with collision feedback effects not being triggered.

