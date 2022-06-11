 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 11 June 2022

Version 0.617 Alpha

Gold Hunter update for 11 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Info

Have you lost items or vehicles that fell under the world or in the claim?
Today is your lucky day, we have built in a feature that will bring already lost items back to the surface

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

Images

■ Added more logos for our streaming partners

Multiplayer

■ Added function to make teleports possible for clients to claims

Functionality

■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "conveyorbelt01"
■ Added function to load items at bed of trailer "lowloader01"
■ Added function to change slot 1-5 in options for azerty layout
■ Added function to rotate attached item "washingplantportable02" for vehicle "excavator01" (use arrow left and right)

Changed

■ Changed gold balance
■ Changed function to search gold with item "metaldetector01"

■ Changed steering for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed physical wheel settings for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed power for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed default rotation for dump for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed steering for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed physical wheel settings for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed power for vehicle "excavator01"

Audio

■ Reduced collision sound for vehicles

■ Added sounds for item "safe01" top sound settings "effects"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with items falling through the landscape
■ Fixed error with did not remove ghost material after drop an item

Improvements

■ Improved performance for voxel
■ Improved performance for landscape

