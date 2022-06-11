Version 0.617 Alpha

Info
Have you lost items or vehicles that fell under the world or in the claim?
Today is your lucky day, we have built in a feature that will bring already lost items back to the surface
Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Help
■ Added missing help instructions
Images
■ Added more logos for our streaming partners
Multiplayer
■ Added function to make teleports possible for clients to claims
Functionality
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "conveyorbelt01"
■ Added function to load items at bed of trailer "lowloader01"
■ Added function to change slot 1-5 in options for azerty layout
■ Added function to rotate attached item "washingplantportable02" for vehicle "excavator01" (use arrow left and right)
Changed
■ Changed gold balance
■ Changed function to search gold with item "metaldetector01"
■ Changed steering for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed physical wheel settings for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed power for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed default rotation for dump for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed steering for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed physical wheel settings for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed power for vehicle "excavator01"
Audio
■ Reduced collision sound for vehicles
■ Added sounds for item "safe01" top sound settings "effects"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with items falling through the landscape
■ Fixed error with did not remove ghost material after drop an item
Improvements
■ Improved performance for voxel
■ Improved performance for landscape
Changed files in this update