Version 0.617 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 8918369 · Last edited 11 June 2022 – 19:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Info

Have you lost items or vehicles that fell under the world or in the claim?

Today is your lucky day, we have built in a feature that will bring already lost items back to the surface

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

Images

■ Added more logos for our streaming partners

Multiplayer

■ Added function to make teleports possible for clients to claims

Functionality

■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "conveyorbelt01"

■ Added function to load items at bed of trailer "lowloader01"

■ Added function to change slot 1-5 in options for azerty layout

■ Added function to rotate attached item "washingplantportable02" for vehicle "excavator01" (use arrow left and right)

Changed

■ Changed gold balance

■ Changed function to search gold with item "metaldetector01"

■ Changed steering for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed physical wheel settings for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed power for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed default rotation for dump for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed steering for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed physical wheel settings for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed power for vehicle "excavator01"

Audio

■ Reduced collision sound for vehicles

■ Added sounds for item "safe01" top sound settings "effects"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with items falling through the landscape

■ Fixed error with did not remove ghost material after drop an item

Improvements

■ Improved performance for voxel

■ Improved performance for landscape