Tales of Autumn: Fishing update!

Tales of Autumn has now been in early access for just over a month! It’s flown past, and been a very positive experience for me so far! Thank you to everyone who’s played, and keep the feedback coming!

This weekend I’ve released the first major feature update, fishing!

The TLDR of what this update includes:

Fishing!

Automatic barn feeders

New town upgrades available from Matty

A new animal

Lots of new dialogue

A bunch of bug fixes

Visit Thimba at the fishing store (at the docks) to kick things off. For new players, this is available as soon as Thimba arrives at town, which is the 8th of Spring.

Once you’ve gotten the fishing rod, all you need to do is cast it into any fishing shadows you see! There are a couple of permanent fishing spots, but mostly they appear and disappear throughout the day in any of the main bodies of water.

As long as your float is cast into the shadow area, wait a couple of seconds for a bite, an as long as you react quick enough then you'll start the fishing challenge! Hopefully it’s obvious when you’re playing, but the goal is to reel the fish up to the surface, making sure you don’t break the line in the process.

There are 25 different fish to start with, and I’ll be adding more in the coming updates. Some are available all year round, others only in certain seasons or weather conditions. Each fish has a strength, speed, and an escape instinct, all of which affect the fishing challenge, but never fear as Thimba’s fishing store is open for business, where you can get lures to attach to your rod and regain the advantage!

During development I’ve also added a few other features, such as birdbaths for the ranch, and a new upgrade available to restore the town’s fountain. Most notably however, is that you can now have Matty build automatic barn feeders for your regular and biome barn!

Last but not least, there’s a new animal: [spoiler]Platypus![/spoiler]

What’s next you ask? I’m going to take a week to get a few smaller tasks done, adding some story content and resolve any bugs that arise from fishing. Then, I’ll get cracking on the next major update: Hal’s exhibition.

As always, a heartfelt thank you for all players so far. Those who haven’t, please drop by the Discord, the Steam forums, or drop me an email with any issues you find, any features you’d like to see added, or just to say hi!

Scott