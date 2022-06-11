Update 19 Arrives! New Enemy Cards and Other Curiosities

Share · View all patches · Build 8918331 · Last edited 11 June 2022 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We are ready with a new update. The highlights of this update are the new enemy cards and new traits for the enemies. New cards show up at the top right and show more information than before.

We also added a new Talent Stone, a new potion and a new overworld incident. See below the details:

Version 0.76.05

ADDITIONS

11 new enemy traits added:

Rage: +2 Damage when health is below 25%

Pack Fury: +2 Attack per ally

Vermin: Steals Food

Light Wings: -25 Speed when it is raining

Ambush Master: First attack is always a hit

Blood Frenzy: +2 Damage when hero is bleeding

Toxic Death: Explodes and poisons adjacent squares on death

Greasy: +25 speed when it is raining

Grudge: +1 damage per dead ally

Treacherous: First attack is always critical

Coward: 80% chance to run away if health is below 25%

A new Talent Stone, Toxic Blast, is added. It explodes and poisons 3x3 area.

Potion of Teleportation added

A new material “Rat Whiskers” added

A new overworld incident added: Mushroom Field. Hero comes to a place full of mushrooms. He can investigate and find some loot.

CHANGES

Pressing space continously passes turns now (1 turn/0.5 second).

Mushrooms now have a chance to cause delusion.

Rat meat now has a chance to cause disease.

Alchemy skill now increases poison damage.

Changed web shooting spider's web model.

Elemental weaknesses now cause more damage.

Reduced the power of skeleton archer a little bit.

Made crossbow using enemies’ range 4 instead of 5.

Talent Stone cards now show up at the top right insted of top left.

FIXES