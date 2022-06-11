New art, bugfixes and more

The last few months have been challenging personally, so the updates have been scarce, I know. Hopefully, I will keep up a more regular stream of updates from now on. Let's start with this one! A very beefy update, lots of new art, performance improvements, and Quality of Life adjustments!

Art

🎨 I've added more than 50 new variations for wealthy structures. You will now see a greater variety of wealthy residential, corporate offices, and rich commercial areas. I had a lot of fun creating these - I created more than 20+ new companies, logos, and advertisements that will populate your cities.

To give you a sense, this is my city in the East America Trade Authority before the update:



This is after it:



It may be subtle, but with this latest update it's much harder to see the same buildings over and over!

Improvements and bugdixes

I've added some Quality of Life adjustments that were requested by the Discord community, in particular:

📈 Right-clicking anywhere will now unselect the building choice

📈 Zooming in will slow down as you get closer to the city, allowing for a more refined zooming and admiration runs

📈 The sunset light of tropical cities (Low Lands of Great Florida for example) is improved, now less crude and more pleasant

🩹The "Continue" button did not work properly for cities created in the real world. Fixed! Thanks to Legdig and Willy from our Discord community for bringing this to my attention

🚄Performance improvements.

I identified a performance bottleneck in the way that cars were animated and squished it. It will make the game run a lot smoother if you have the option to have cars visible (it is on by default). I'm excited about this improvement because it will allow me to add even more types of cars and vehicles to the game!

I've also optimized more than 20 building models to have them run faster. So if your city slowed down after your corporate offices reached level 4, no more!