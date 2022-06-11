 Skip to content

The Elf Maiden update for 11 June 2022

June 11 2022 - Beta Branch Small Update

June 11 2022

Hi everyone,

Work continues on the under laying systems to allow easy and optimized generation of different tiers of levels. The next levels will be unlocked as new bosses are introduced into the game.

Beta Branch Small Update Notes:

  • Life, Mana, and Stamina Leech attributes now scale with the amount of damage done per hit.
  • Weapons should now correctly pool with elemental damage modifiers from armor.
  • Prefix and Suffix item attributes should correctly display their stat bonuses on the item description window
  • Moved level generation to a modular table for ease of management

