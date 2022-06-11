Update 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8918068 · Last edited 11 June 2022 – 17:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello bartenders!

Included in this week's update for Bartender Hustle are new cocktail recipes, sandbox upgrades, and other revisions listed below.

• Added sandbox ingredient selection

• Added Gin Fizz, Jungle Bird, Long Island Iced Tea recipes

• Added two new achievements

• Added arcade reset button

• Revised story recipes

• Improved performance

• Fixed some ingredient instantiation locations

• Fixed some incorrect localization

• Fixed sandbox ingredients sometimes not resetting on restart

• Fixed champagne pop effect sometimes not playing

• Fixed some UI not scrolling properly

• Fixed delayed NPC instantiation

• Fixed beer tap sometimes locking if spammed

Check out the new cocktails!

Gin Fizz

A popular official cocktail, the Gin Fizz has many variations with additions of egg white, egg yolk, and sparkling wine.

Jungle Bird

A famous cocktail created in a bar in Kuala Lumpur in the 1970's, the Jungle Bird gained fame as Malaysia's national cocktail.

Long Island Iced Tea

Named for its resemblance to the non-alcoholic iced tea beverage, the Long Island Iced Tea is a popular and fairly strong cocktail.