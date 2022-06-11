 Skip to content

Bartender Hustle update for 11 June 2022

Update 1.3.0

Build 8918068

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello bartenders!

Included in this week's update for Bartender Hustle are new cocktail recipes, sandbox upgrades, and other revisions listed below.

• Added sandbox ingredient selection
• Added Gin Fizz, Jungle Bird, Long Island Iced Tea recipes
• Added two new achievements
• Added arcade reset button
• Revised story recipes
• Improved performance
• Fixed some ingredient instantiation locations
• Fixed some incorrect localization
• Fixed sandbox ingredients sometimes not resetting on restart
• Fixed champagne pop effect sometimes not playing
• Fixed some UI not scrolling properly
• Fixed delayed NPC instantiation
• Fixed beer tap sometimes locking if spammed

Check out the new cocktails!

Gin Fizz

A popular official cocktail, the Gin Fizz has many variations with additions of egg white, egg yolk, and sparkling wine.

Jungle Bird

A famous cocktail created in a bar in Kuala Lumpur in the 1970's, the Jungle Bird gained fame as Malaysia's national cocktail.

Long Island Iced Tea

Named for its resemblance to the non-alcoholic iced tea beverage, the Long Island Iced Tea is a popular and fairly strong cocktail.

