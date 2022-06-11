Update 1.3.0

Hello bartenders!
Included in this week's update for Bartender Hustle are new cocktail recipes, sandbox upgrades, and other revisions listed below.
• Added sandbox ingredient selection
• Added Gin Fizz, Jungle Bird, Long Island Iced Tea recipes
• Added two new achievements
• Added arcade reset button
• Revised story recipes
• Improved performance
• Fixed some ingredient instantiation locations
• Fixed some incorrect localization
• Fixed sandbox ingredients sometimes not resetting on restart
• Fixed champagne pop effect sometimes not playing
• Fixed some UI not scrolling properly
• Fixed delayed NPC instantiation
• Fixed beer tap sometimes locking if spammed
Check out the new cocktails!
Gin Fizz
A popular official cocktail, the Gin Fizz has many variations with additions of egg white, egg yolk, and sparkling wine.
Jungle Bird
A famous cocktail created in a bar in Kuala Lumpur in the 1970's, the Jungle Bird gained fame as Malaysia's national cocktail.
Long Island Iced Tea
Named for its resemblance to the non-alcoholic iced tea beverage, the Long Island Iced Tea is a popular and fairly strong cocktail.
Changed files in this update