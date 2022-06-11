 Skip to content

INVITATION To FEAR update for 11 June 2022

Multiple enemy action patterns added

Build 8917915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I have made the following updates
1...I have divided Puppet's behavior types into three types. She will run, hide, or sneak up behind you.
2...I have adjusted the difficulty level according to the above.
・Normal: Changed the number of enemies to 3.
・Hard: The number of enemies that act has been changed to four.
・Nightmare: Changed the number of enemies to five.

3...Bug Fixes
・Fixed an issue where the cursed statue destruction gauge would progress while posing.
・Fixed a problem that the UI for canceling the interaction does not appear when you try to destroy a cursed statue in a crouching state.
・Changed the description of mouse sensitivity to camera sensitivity.
・Other minor changes.

Thank you for your continued support.

