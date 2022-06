In the last update (55.2) I fixed an issue where a follower could get stuck trying to pick up loot in a location "boxed in" by cover. Then it was reported that in fact, it wasn't fixed, but i just allowed them to teleport to the loot but they couldn't get out. Now that problem should be resolved.

I also noticed that the wrong ammo icons were appearing on weapons and ammo/etc items so that is resolved.