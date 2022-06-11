- CHAPTER #5- A NEW LANDSCAPE

Our heroes returned to Turania, and saw how the landscape had changed since their last visit.

The main focus of this update is on:

#1- A major in-game improvement that shows the description of spells when you hover the mouse over them.

#2 - An improvement of the graphical appearance of many places in the game.

The next adventure is still developing at a good pace, and I've set myself the goal of having it completed and uploaded to Steam in a couple of weeks at the latest. Let's hope that the deadlines are met.

Here you have the changelog of the EA 0.5.3 verion and the many improvements and changes it adds:

IMPROVEMENTS

The player is now given information about their spells in the inventory when hovering over them.

Improved combat graphics.

The image of the gates of good and evil in the story 'The Labyrinth' has been improved.

Some moor and plain images have been improved.

The image of the ruined room of the Black Castle now has more detail and a new option ('The Labyrinth' story).

Improved catacombs graphics ('The Barbarian' story).

One of the graphics of the interior of the Serpent Tower in the story 'The Barbarian' has been improved.

The image of the Minotaur has been reduced.

ADDED

Added new spell: ACID SPLASH

Added new spell: WEAKNESS

Added new spells that can be learned in wizard towers and scholar guilds. These places are now somewhat more varied.

Scholars Guilds now show a scholar in the adventure image.

Added new item: Kraken meat.

Sometimes you can buy Kraken Meat in the port of Turania in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars'.

Added new item: Emerald.

Added new item: Shovel. (This item is usable/findable in almost all adventures).

New secret room added to the Serpent Tower in the story 'The Barbarian'.

Added a new possible event when exploring the city in the adventure 'The Barbarian': 'The Bandit'.

Added the option to attack the thief in the sand forest ('The Barbarian' story).

New sound for alchemy on the level up screen to differentiate it from when you are cooking.

Added sound when talking to the thief in the sand forest ('The Barbarian' story).

New sound for when you greet the rider in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars'.

CHANGES

Swapped the position of the 'New Game' and 'Back to the book' buttons in options to have these buttons more organised.

Increased chances of finding the BONE KEY item in the Aslona cemetery.

One of the options of using the spear on the coast of Turania for fishing has been changed. Now you can only fish on the coast of Turania with a net.

One of the illustrations of the Prince of Caebrend's room has changed. (Two of the three rooms that could be generated were identical).

BUGS