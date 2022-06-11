 Skip to content

BrainBread 2 update for 11 June 2022

Pre-Anniversary Hotfix - Patch 1.0.4.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Server owners please update your servers!

  • You can now hold down left or right mouse button to add/remove skill points more quickly.
  • XP Event rate has been changed to 2x.
  • Fixed a bug which prevented workshop addons with multiple maps from allowing global stats.
  • Fixed a rare crash which could occur during the loading screen.
  • Human & Zombie bosses will no longer prioritize human players with objective items, all enemies will be considered equally.

Disclaimer!
BrainBread 2 is now open source, the code is available here, and for this reason all stats and achievements have been set to "Official GS", which implies that only whitelisted server IP addresses will allow global stats and achievements. If you want your server to be approved, please contact anyone in the team @ discord!

Community Discord
https://discord.gg/U6MVpPD

