Version 1.0.2

While most of the changes in this patch are minor bug and typo fixes, there was a concern I've seen across a few video playthroughs about collectable items that were hidden from plain sight being a bug. The truth is that hidden items was a feature so many years back in the game's early stages of development. You were meant to find additional items by looking at the map to spot anything that seemed out of place in the map, like a random hole in the ground or a discolored tile. However, this feature didn't make it past first few areas you explore, so it was better to make the items in those areas visible instead of teaching players a mechanic that won't be used. I'm sorry for this oversight.

System changes:

The Guide entry "Finding Items" has been updated to no longer mention invisible items. All collectible items will be visible as a bag.

Twisted Palace:

All invisible pickups have been replaced with visible item bags.

Brecellian Darkwood:

All invisible pickups have been replaced with visible item bags.

Honelleth:

All invisible pickups have been replaced with visible item bags.

Neptune's Maw:

Fixed collision and jumping issues.

Parker now faces the player when talking to him in the Wellspring of Judgment.

Kakuri palace:

Fixed some collision issues with wall graffiti.

Purgatory:

removed jumping tile which allows you to jump into lava.

Sin: