Small patch to fix problems found on initial release

Changes

Fixed area core not respecting train cart rotation on Train Station (which could cause the zombies to path inside the area core, effectively becoming invincible)

Moving forward

Now that day 1 is over, we thankfully have only found that one major bug. Over the next week, I hope to release updates to help improve quality of life and address some concerns brought up. One of the known problems right now is with the flashlight, particularly when aiming with the infantry class. That along with other improvements is planned to be addressed in the next patch.

Sincerely,

Blake Gillman

