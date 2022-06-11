 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incursion update for 11 June 2022

Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8917430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix problems found on initial release

Changes
  • Fixed area core not respecting train cart rotation on Train Station (which could cause the zombies to path inside the area core, effectively becoming invincible)
Moving forward

Now that day 1 is over, we thankfully have only found that one major bug. Over the next week, I hope to release updates to help improve quality of life and address some concerns brought up. One of the known problems right now is with the flashlight, particularly when aiming with the infantry class. That along with other improvements is planned to be addressed in the next patch.

Sincerely,
Blake Gillman

Join the Discord

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link