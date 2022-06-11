-Partially corrected the English translation.
-Added [Camera turning speed] 8 and [Camera following speed] 10 to the 3D sickness prevention settings.
-Changed [Photograpy mode] in the config to [Control & Battle] classification.
-Added [Disable unlocking trophies] to the config.
-Added the function to display a warning on the tutorial page for each technique when the technique such as Dodge Step or Pile Attack is not equipped.
-Added the function that a warning is displayed on the tree climbing page of the tutorial when [Tree climbing action] of the config is turned OFF.
-Added the function to display a warning on the Just Dodge page of the tutorial when "Disable Just Dodge" in the config is turned ON.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 11 June 2022
Updated to version 1.26.0
Changed files in this update