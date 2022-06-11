 Skip to content

けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 11 June 2022

Updated to version 1.26.0

Build 8917201

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Partially corrected the English translation.
-Added [Camera turning speed] 8 and [Camera following speed] 10 to the 3D sickness prevention settings.
-Changed [Photograpy mode] in the config to [Control & Battle] classification.
-Added [Disable unlocking trophies] to the config.
-Added the function to display a warning on the tutorial page for each technique when the technique such as Dodge Step or Pile Attack is not equipped.
-Added the function that a warning is displayed on the tree climbing page of the tutorial when [Tree climbing action] of the config is turned OFF.
-Added the function to display a warning on the Just Dodge page of the tutorial when "Disable Just Dodge" in the config is turned ON.

Changed files in this update

