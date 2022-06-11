v1.21 released!

Hi everyone,
here is another minor update, the change:
SRPGStudio updated to latest version (1.261),
Note: This version has been only playtested in walk mode.
Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everyone,
here is another minor update, the change:
SRPGStudio updated to latest version (1.261),
Note: This version has been only playtested in walk mode.
Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.
Changed files in this update