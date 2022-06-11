 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clarent Saga: Tactics update for 11 June 2022

v1.21 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8917137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

here is another minor update, the change:
SRPGStudio updated to latest version (1.261),

Note: This version has been only playtested in walk mode.

Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.

Changed files in this update

Crimson Sword Saga: Tactics Content Depot 709671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link