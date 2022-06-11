Update 1.1.1: Improved graphic, big performance improvements & new models

Hi everyone. In this small patch update we tried to improve overall quality, and at the same time we tried to optimize the performance, expecially for low-end users.

Those are the most important changes:

•New logo.

•Improved SSAO.

•HD Grass now displaces for nearby soldiers as well.

•Fixed radio gear models.

•Fixes in Anzio Hotel 2.

•Added new German & new American voice over.

•Improvements in some reload sounds.

•Changes in suppression sway.

•Changes in small explosive caliber FXs.

•Improved Japanese helmet.

•Improved Olive tree.

•Improved collisions between soldiers and tanks.

•Improvements in trees shader & more performant vegetation.

•Improved TPS camera recoil.

•Various other fixes from 📢feedback Discord channel.

Feel free to report bugs and opinions about the update.

We are also proceeding with Stalingrad DLC.

Work on 2 new Soviet buildings are now in progress, and we collected a list of more than 15 new small props to be used for Stalingrad map.

The reworks we are doing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco