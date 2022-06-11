V0.745 || OBSERVATORY; World Content Update; Poopy Pants Daycare!

Hello fellow players!

This part one of an update, which I originally wanted to release as one chunk.

**The theme of this update and the next one is all about world content.

The observatory and Athor Estate.



Edwins Estate got a face lift, he now has his own manor and an observatory up on the hill.

You can visit and use it if you got the Athor Estate key! Edwin also has a Daycycle now so you will see him go to bed during the night.

Junk n Inventions dealer Teddy.



You can sell Teddy most of your inventions at his stand underneath bridge town.

He also sells you components or metal parts if need be for a lower price.

The Island also has a Junk Yard now so if you are in need of spare parts you could look there, how ever scavanging at the junk yard may become a bit more dangerous in the coming update.



I've implemented a new window material shader which is supposed to fake interiors inside buildings.

The city lamps also received a similar revamp.



Another addition is a proper map marker system. You hover over them and they reveal the names, which in turn aids in making the map less cluttered with having all the names displayed at the same time.

The map marker symbols can be also modded as they are accessable from the texture file system.

Recently someone big has played the game again so I welcome all new players to the game!



The streamer in question was called Jerma, so I ended up making him a thank you plush toy which can be bought at the 6/12!**



E̸̲͝r̷̞̓a̷̝͛t̷̙̾h̶̙̋ö̷̮́ȑ̸̯ ̶̱̈́h̵̜͐a̵̦͝s̵̈́͜ṉ̴͐'̸̟͗t̸̛̗ ̵͚͐f̶͕̆o̸͍͝u̶̹͂n̵̺̍d̶̙̓ ̷̞͝t̸̨̓ḩ̸͝e̷͇͘ ̶̲̿g̵̱̔l̴͙̐i̷̼̿t̷̺͒c̶̬̃ḥ̸͑.̸̗̈́ ̷͓̀C̸̟̒r̵̹̓ö̷̯́ŭ̶̢c̸̹̄h̴́͜ ̸̘̀j̸̋͜u̵͍͋m̶͕̒p̵̚͜ ̴̨̃i̶͔͒ṋ̸̈ẗ̸̨́ö̵͇ ̸̧̂ã̷̲ ̴̅͜t̴̛̜ï̵̦m̴̾ͅe̸̪͑ ̷͚̂f̷̢̔r̶̳̉á̵̭g̴̭͊m̴͚̔é̶̤n̴̮̈́t̵̺̆ ̶̠͝a̷̞͋ṉ̶͘d̴̛̺ ̷̬͛y̸̻͠o̴̰̕u̵̗͘ ̵͙̐w̷̬̓ĩ̸̢l̶̹̒l̵̳̅ ̵̕͜s̵̨̄ê̷̘e̴̼͠,̴̙̿

̴̠́M̸̬͛ȉ̴͚m̸̭̃.̶̟̂

As per usual the full changelog can be found below.

Enjoy the new additions and stay tuned for the next one!

-Erathor

June 10th 0.745

Added Map Marker Icons (Moddable)

Added fake window interior shaders

Added Hank the 1920s-1970s Goods Store Owner in Pine Lake

Added Teddie, the scrap/ invention trader

Added procedurally spawned trees for park hill and other areas

Added sleeping animations for few npcs

Added some furniture to mincies teashop

Added a telescope to Athors Estate, unlockable via key

Added a milkyway starscape which fades away during the 1900s due to luminance pollution

Added the pine lake junk yard

Added the poopy pants day care

Revamped the Athor Estate

Revamped the native ruins and the old forest

Revamped City Lights

Revamped the wood.jpg texture

Made the time table text twice as big so that initial players won't overlook it

Rewrite to some of the characters in the story for better believability and character development

The time jet which crashed in 300bc is going to turn buried under stone and sand in the future

The golden goblet can be now sold at the banker

Potential Fix for the stroke bug animation when npcs sit on chairs

Fixed an issue where in you could not time travel after giving Edward the radio stuff in ACT III

Fixed the missing text on the hover placates

Fixes to some of the predator AI behavior

Fixed Sandy from jumping up and down all the time

Fixes to the car gravity generator in the car

