v1.00 Update(beta)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

.

We've updated it as version 1.00, with all the elements we envisioned at the very beginning!

This time it's a proper beta, and only available to those who want the latest!

Here's what's new

[Voice added]

Added Erlein's voice.

[Specification change]

Changed the effects of the "Saikyubu" and "Housouubu" from increasing the effect of actions to having an effect on multiple rooms.

(The effect will be reduced in rooms other than the one where the action is performed.)

Added an exit button on the title screen

Added Chaos difficulty level! The opponent will equip random items.

In accordance with this, the item being equipped is now displayed in the in-game status window.

Ultimate difficulty has been eased.

[Character additions]

Mitsune, Ace, and bd were added.

[Bug fixes]

NANAKOROBI-san's status was changed to "Smart" even though he has a "Hayasa" type status.

Title button disappears when playing in ultrawide mode.

How to play the beta version

Right-click "Karapari Oozu" from the Steam Library and select Properties.

Select "v100beta" from the drop-down where it says Beta

. Close the screen, and when the update starts, you are done.

This cute irassuto was drawn by Pumo.