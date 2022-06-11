The Extremely Mild Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8916625 · Last edited 11 June 2022 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy

In a nutshell, this week's content features expanded painting mechanics and a few more customization options ːws_flagː

Shop Upgrades

ːws_peaceː Added exterior wall upgrades to the Pimp It! app.

ːws_peaceː Added new late-game shop wallpaper & floor options.

ːws_peaceː Reduced prices for most of the early-game shop upgrades.

ːws_peaceː Enabled shop painting mechanics and added new paint-friendly wallpapers and floors.

ːws_peaceː Added smart posters with some premade art and the ability to load local images without the resource suck of the TV.

ːws_peaceː Added a couple of new paint colors so now you can fast-travel to up to 12 locations.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the bug causing cans of paint to get stuck when teleporting real fast.

ːws_peaceː Even though inflation is through the roof these days, Mr. Person reduced the price of paint by 50%!

ːws_peaceː @Cobretti137 has just pawned a bunch of his custom-made paintable shelves & displays that offer even more mid-game shop customization options.

ːws_peaceː Mike Dick Kurts has just returned from Pawn Camp and should be less of a dick when pawning items at 100% probability.

ːws_peaceː The mystery of missing Cannabines when loading into the game has also been solved.