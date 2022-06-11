 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ナツノカナタ update for 11 June 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.18 released

Share · View all patches · Build 8916495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.18 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Added functionality]
When an episode is completed, "Episode Progress Items" that are no longer useful are converted to other items in the "Luggage" screen.
When using episode progress items from the "Story" screen, a dialog box will now indicate which item is being used.
When searching, the name of an equipped item can be spoken to unequip the item.
The item can now be discarded during the search.

[Changes to specifications]
Fixed a conflict with the text feed function.

[Bug Fixes]
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to stop at the "Shop".
Fixed a problem in which the key could not be found in locked search areas.

[Adjustments]
The item exchange setting in the "Shop" that occurs when meeting Meggle has been adjusted.
The item drop rate at the "campsite" has been adjusted.
Some text was adjusted.
The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link