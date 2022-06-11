24 hours later

Hey everyone!
Thank you all for trying out Fray Fight, we hope you’re enjoying! It’s been a little bumpy to start, but we’ve been reading your feedback and we've been trying to make improvements quickly! Here’s a list of changes we’ve made over the 24 hours.
Gameplay
- Reduced the player and mob Hitboxes
- Made it so bosses always drop souls
- Made it so monsters do not teleport on top of you when the boss waves start
- Fixed crit chance not working with Berserker and Soul Catcher
- Added functionality to make space bar work as select
- Fixed several achievements that were either not unlocking or unlocking at the wrong time
- Tornadoes now actually pull mobs
- Buffed the Wizard
- Made the wave difficulty scaling a little faster past wave 20
- Fixed an issue where Toad would lose their primary attack
- Improved coin hitboxes and improved magnet
- Updated translations for several languages
Performance
- Added a setting to lock the frame rate, this should greatly improve performance on lower end devices and should reduce the number of resources the game uses on higher end devices.
- Improved our sound effects manager to prevent many effects from playing simultaneously. This should greatly improve performance further in the game. (IM LOOKING AT YOU LIGHTNING BUILDS)
- Reduced the size of some assets that were only being rendered at 40% of their size.
- Removed lingering entities
Future plans
Over the next few weeks plan on making many more changes, here's just a small list of whats to come.
- More vertical skills
- More upgraded versions of existing skills
- New lava environment with unique monsters
- More unique mobs and special events
- Clearer UI with what you need for each upgrade
- More SFX and Music
