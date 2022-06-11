 Skip to content

Fray Fight update for 11 June 2022

24 hours later

Fray Fight update for 11 June 2022

24 hours later

Hey everyone!

Thank you all for trying out Fray Fight, we hope you’re enjoying! It’s been a little bumpy to start, but we’ve been reading your feedback and we've been trying to make improvements quickly! Here’s a list of changes we’ve made over the 24 hours.

Gameplay

  • Reduced the player and mob Hitboxes
  • Made it so bosses always drop souls
  • Made it so monsters do not teleport on top of you when the boss waves start
  • Fixed crit chance not working with Berserker and Soul Catcher
  • Added functionality to make space bar work as select
  • Fixed several achievements that were either not unlocking or unlocking at the wrong time
  • Tornadoes now actually pull mobs
  • Buffed the Wizard
  • Made the wave difficulty scaling a little faster past wave 20
  • Fixed an issue where Toad would lose their primary attack
  • Improved coin hitboxes and improved magnet
  • Updated translations for several languages

Performance

  • Added a setting to lock the frame rate, this should greatly improve performance on lower end devices and should reduce the number of resources the game uses on higher end devices.
  • Improved our sound effects manager to prevent many effects from playing simultaneously. This should greatly improve performance further in the game. (IM LOOKING AT YOU LIGHTNING BUILDS)
  • Reduced the size of some assets that were only being rendered at 40% of their size.
  • Removed lingering entities

Future plans

Over the next few weeks plan on making many more changes, here's just a small list of whats to come.

  • More vertical skills
  • More upgraded versions of existing skills
  • New lava environment with unique monsters
  • More unique mobs and special events
  • Clearer UI with what you need for each upgrade
  • More SFX and Music
