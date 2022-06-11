24 hours later

Hey everyone!

Thank you all for trying out Fray Fight, we hope you’re enjoying! It’s been a little bumpy to start, but we’ve been reading your feedback and we've been trying to make improvements quickly! Here’s a list of changes we’ve made over the 24 hours.

Gameplay

Reduced the player and mob Hitboxes

Made it so bosses always drop souls

Made it so monsters do not teleport on top of you when the boss waves start

Fixed crit chance not working with Berserker and Soul Catcher

Added functionality to make space bar work as select

Fixed several achievements that were either not unlocking or unlocking at the wrong time

Tornadoes now actually pull mobs

Buffed the Wizard

Made the wave difficulty scaling a little faster past wave 20

Fixed an issue where Toad would lose their primary attack

Improved coin hitboxes and improved magnet

Updated translations for several languages

Performance

Added a setting to lock the frame rate, this should greatly improve performance on lower end devices and should reduce the number of resources the game uses on higher end devices.

Improved our sound effects manager to prevent many effects from playing simultaneously. This should greatly improve performance further in the game. (IM LOOKING AT YOU LIGHTNING BUILDS)

Reduced the size of some assets that were only being rendered at 40% of their size.

Removed lingering entities

Future plans

Over the next few weeks plan on making many more changes, here's just a small list of whats to come.