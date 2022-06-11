 Skip to content

Rage Quit: The Beginning! update for 11 June 2022

Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8916360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Hi folks!

In today's major update, our game has changed in many ways. One of our most prominent features is now a new map that will welcome you every time you enter the game. As promised, our game now supports multiplayer. In Multiplayer mode, you can invite your friends or you can have a pleasant ( I hope ! ) time by joining random lobbies. We're really sorry for the time that has passed, and Rage Quit has been reworked in many ways and these have been really time-consuming work. We'll spend the next few days fixing minor problems with the game.

Kind regards!
Developer Geo**

