MINIGUNNER!

Welcome back! Make sure to bring a sandwich as you say hello to fromptechs newest weapon of mass destruction! The new minigun bot! Fromptech had the wonderful realization that their guns needed more gun, so the fromp flavor testers came up with a new secret ingredient, super-lead(tm), its just like lead but copywritten. Then they took that super lead and stuck it into a weapon that heated it to the point of becoming plasma, then made it fire them at 2,000 rounds per minute.

-His E ability gives a bonus to all the units in his areas rate of fire and chance to critical hit.

-His mini gun has a stunning effect, that reduces speed/ROF/ and accuracy of the units he has "Pinned Down"

-You can hold RMB to wind up the mini-gun barrel to pre-warm it up.

-His stun baton completely immobilizes units, and stops buildings he hits from producing units for a bit.

-Later he gets a stun grenade launcher, it stuns all units in its blast radius.

We also added a new rare backpack to the Dross team's basic unit. The new pack comes with some new barks; try 'em out, and see what he says.