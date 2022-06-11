June 10th - Stranger Stuffs

Share · View all patches · Build 8916161 · Last edited 11 June 2022 – 04:06:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In order to attract more souls, the underworld has redecorated itself with the popular TV hit series theme! Come hunt the retro D&D style monsters and even play as one with the new Mimic mechanic. Matti aldo recieved a cute new astro-bear costume for exploring the upside down. So join us and be careful not to become the hunted yourself.

ps. We really like the new purgatory, so we might keep this theme's layout as the new purg. Let us know what you think. ;)

Patch Note v7.76