Patch 1.1 is here! Ultrawide support and more!

Thanks to the awesome feedbacks from our community during this launch week, we've prepared this update patch packed with many fixes and improvements!

This patch includes:

Overall game balance and economy changes (make sure to give us feedback!)

Implemented 21:9 and 32:9 monitor support

Added player silhouette

Fixed engine sound playing when it shouldn't

Fixed resolution bug

Fixed formatting of some Japanese texts

Fixed clean service menu localization and button navigation

Fixed ship interface not showing correct fuel range

Fixed Company Terminal colliders to avoid going out of bounds

Added chinese logo

Fixed game over reputation penalty not being saved

Added new color to "superior" loot tier

Fixed clean animation not adapting to ship's shape

Added new production pet to credits

