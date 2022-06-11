Crash Fix and Crossbow

FIXES FOR TODAY:

-Fixed an issue where client players would sometimes be disconnected from the server when a crystal changed color or spawned.

-Fixed legendary weapons so they now cause their effect when attacking near doorways, poles, trees, etc.

-Fixed the HUD display for crystals so it will reset color and health when a new round starts.

-Added the Auto Crossbow legendary weapon.

IN THE WORKS:

-ADS for the auto crossbow.

-Ammo for bows and crossbows.

-Placeable map markers for teammates.

-A new perk progression system and store. Tokens will be earned by winning games. Those tokens can then be spent on perks that are used in the Castle Defense game mode, as well as to unlock new character skins.

As always, there are plenty of other small things I am working on for the game, as well as fixing bugs and making overall improvements to the game. If you have any questions or issues, please reach out to me in the Steam discussion page for this game.

THANKS FOR PLAYING!!