Exodemic update for 11 June 2022

Prerelease Update 3

Exodemic update for 11 June 2022

Prerelease Update 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Prerelease Update 3! Overall this is a smaller set of changes compared to previous updates, as described below.

Other

  • Achievements! To start, I've added 11 achievements. Go forth and achieve!
  • Added a series of tutorial messages to the first shop encounter
  • Improved augment visual clarity to better distinguish the "type" of augment from its quality
  • Added a visual effect whenever you traverse a "green" edge on the map and accrue contagion
  • The former "Bounty Hunter" encounter has been replaced with a "Medic" encounter. The function is exactly the same, but the icon is a pill instead of a skull to avoid being mistaken as an elite battle
  • The loadout window now opens by default in the Map scene

Looking forward, I think the biggest focus over the next week, ahead of Steam Next Fest, will be trying to dial in the difficulty and game balance. Things still feel a little tougher overall than I'd like them to be.

As always, let me know what you think in the forums or on our Discord!

