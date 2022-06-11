 Skip to content

FACTOR D update for 11 June 2022

UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8915723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed maximum stat limit, in normal and Special, "Energy charge to maximum", "Strength"
Fixed turns in Aiqiu Special mode.
Now no character is skipped for battles
In special mode, each character has a different maximum strength.
Fixed bug on Kinteron's Super Attack
The number of FREECOMBO (3 fists icon) appears has been decreased, but the damage has been increased

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887361
  • Loading history…
Depot 1887362
  • Loading history…
