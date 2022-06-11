Fixed maximum stat limit, in normal and Special, "Energy charge to maximum", "Strength"
Fixed turns in Aiqiu Special mode.
Now no character is skipped for battles
In special mode, each character has a different maximum strength.
Fixed bug on Kinteron's Super Attack
The number of FREECOMBO (3 fists icon) appears has been decreased, but the damage has been increased
FACTOR D update for 11 June 2022
UPDATE
