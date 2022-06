New Feature!

When you use the "Right Click" button on your mouse, it will now put you in a "aiming" mode.

In this mode, you can:

-- Dodge --> Using the middle mouse button.

-- Use the spell on the first action bar button --> Using the "Left Click" mouse button.

Also, a cross hair will appear for aiming along with a slight change with the way combat and movement works.

To Leave this mode, press "Right Click" on your mouse and it will go back to normal.