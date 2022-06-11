IEH2 Playtest [ver 0.3.0.0] Re-Launch!

See the announcement

Caution : Previous saves are not available.

Added : Steam Achievement

Added : in-game Achievement in Help tab

Added : New Title [Quester]

Added : Questing button that lets you go to an area where you can proceed with the quest

Added : Tamer - However, balancing is not finished. I'll update it again as soon as possible

Added : Bonus for IEH1 Players in Settings>Bonus tab

Added : Total actual DPS in the last 1 minute in battle status screen

Added : If you have purchased [Favorite Area], when you Shift+Click convene button, all heroes go to their favorite area

Added : Notification of mysterious water expand on lab tab

Added : Toggle that disable notifications in settings tab

Added : Offline Progress of Shop's restock timer

Added : New Epic Store Item [Area/Dungeon Prestige Upgrade Reset]

Added : Many other minor things from your feedback!

Balanced : Guild Level Unlocks of Archer, Tamer and later buildings

Balanced : Removed EXP reward from bring-material type of Title quests. Instead, they gives Portal Orbs as reward

Balanced : Other minor things

Changed : The chat system is temporarily closed to allow for server adjustments

Changed : Nitro that exceeds the cap from Epic Store/DLC/Bonus Code is now retained

Changed : Skill DPS now counts physical/element damage+% effect

Fixed : A lot of bugs that are reported by you all. Thanks a lot!

Epic Store Price

Epic Store Items now have actual prices. The price and content is subject to change.

You can earn Epic Coin from Daily Quest, Mission Clear, in-game Achievements etc.

Bonus Code (Settings > Bonus tab)

For everyone

[IEH2hapiwaku] : Gives 1000 Epic Coin

[IEH2hapiwaku] : Gives 1000 Epic Coin For participants of IEH2 Playtest before this patch

[DLCNitro] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Premium Nitro Pack ($10 -> Free during the playtest)

----------------Content of DLC Premium Nitro Pack [$10] (Subject to change)

Increases the Game Speed while Nitro Booster activated from x2 to x3

Enables to change the nitro speed by pressing Shift + Up/Down key while hovering nitro icon (minimum : x1.5, maximum : x3.0)

Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)

10 Portal Orb

5500 Epic Coin

Note :