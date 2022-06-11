IEH2 Playtest [ver 0.3.0.0] Re-Launch!

Caution : Previous saves are not available.
Added : Steam Achievement
Added : in-game Achievement in Help tab
Added : New Title [Quester]
Added : Questing button that lets you go to an area where you can proceed with the quest
Added : Tamer - However, balancing is not finished. I'll update it again as soon as possible
Added : Bonus for IEH1 Players in Settings>Bonus tab
Added : Total actual DPS in the last 1 minute in battle status screen
Added : If you have purchased [Favorite Area], when you Shift+Click convene button, all heroes go to their favorite area
Added : Notification of mysterious water expand on lab tab
Added : Toggle that disable notifications in settings tab
Added : Offline Progress of Shop's restock timer
Added : New Epic Store Item [Area/Dungeon Prestige Upgrade Reset]
Added : Many other minor things from your feedback!
Balanced : Guild Level Unlocks of Archer, Tamer and later buildings
Balanced : Removed EXP reward from bring-material type of Title quests. Instead, they gives Portal Orbs as reward
Balanced : Other minor things
Changed : The chat system is temporarily closed to allow for server adjustments
Changed : Nitro that exceeds the cap from Epic Store/DLC/Bonus Code is now retained
Changed : Skill DPS now counts physical/element damage+% effect
Fixed : A lot of bugs that are reported by you all. Thanks a lot!
Epic Store Price
Epic Store Items now have actual prices. The price and content is subject to change.
You can earn Epic Coin from Daily Quest, Mission Clear, in-game Achievements etc.
Bonus Code (Settings > Bonus tab)
- For everyone
[IEH2hapiwaku] : Gives 1000 Epic Coin
- For participants of IEH2 Playtest before this patch
[DLCNitro] : Unlocks IEH2 DLC Premium Nitro Pack ($10 -> Free during the playtest)
----------------Content of DLC Premium Nitro Pack [$10] (Subject to change)
- Increases the Game Speed while Nitro Booster activated from x2 to x3
- Enables to change the nitro speed by pressing Shift + Up/Down key while hovering nitro icon (minimum : x1.5, maximum : x3.0)
- Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)
- 10 Portal Orb
- 5500 Epic Coin
Note :
- The consumption of nitro is increased by 1 along with the increase in nitro effect. If you change the nitro speed, the consumption of nitro is also changed.
Nitro Speed x1.5 : Nitro Consumption 0.5 per sec
Nitro Speed x2.0 : Nitro Consumption 1.0 per sec
Nitro Speed x2.5 : Nitro Consumption 1.5 per sec
Nitro Speed x3.0 : Nitro Consumption 2.0 per sec
-
You will be able to upgrade nitro effect with late-game content too. The effect stacks.
Changed files in this update