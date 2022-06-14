Traitors in Salem Patch B.1.11

Patch B.1.11 is now live! This patch includes a new skin for the hunter, a pet, and more. Be sure to read the full patch notes below.

New Features

• Added new ShadowWolf skin.

• Added new Coyote pet.

Improvements

• NPC nametags and talk bubbles are now only visible in roaming mode.

• Updated the Chop Wood quest instructions to say “at the Farm” rather than “at the Clearing”.

• Removed the Seeing Double spell countdown timer and banner notification text. This is to help increase the spell's chances of creating misinformation.

• Due to new player’s confusion over what happened to their character when they get transported by a Traitor’s Displace spell, the stackable notification and chat log entry for the spell have been re-added to provide clarity.

• Added server-side validation checks to reject actions like meetings, most minigames, body reporting, etc. once the final quest has started.

• The Catch Sheep quest labels now say “(0/3)“, “(1/3)“, etc. to indicate how many sheep remain to be caught.

• Minor refactor to audio system.

• Added weapons dropping and weapon hung sounds to the Retrieve Dagger minigame.

• Observatory wind sound is now 2D.

• Moved boat sound effect to play when the actual boat movement occurs.

• Some repeating sound effects (such as the gunshots in the Shooting Range) are now randomly pitched slightly to provide some variation in the sounds.

• Integrated spell danger music into the layered music system.

• Fixed an issue with the danger music during kill cinematic.

• Ghosts will no longer hear danger music. After all, ghosts feel no fear.

• Added click sounds to Shop and Refer-a-Friend buttons and tabs.

• Shop will now scroll to the top of the list when switching tabs.

• Reduced ability effect system chattiness from server to client.

Bug Fixes

• Art - Fixed missing Potion Master hand in an animation.

• Art - Fixed Death’s Lantern missing after a hanging.

• Art - Fixed Pilgrim’s eyes getting stuck after hanging.

• A poisoner being killed while their poison is still active on a player will now properly result in the poisoned player being delay killed.

• Report Body ability button is no longer visible during discussion if you are next to a dead body.

• Hot Key T will now show on the Report Body ability button when hovering the mouse over.

• Fixed an issue where a Knighting announcement from a previous game could bleed over to the next game and be announced during the first Discussion phase.

• The Shooting Range minigame will no longer occasionally play the gunshot sound when you click the Close (X) button.

• Fixed some issues related to Townie frozen ability cooldowns during Ice Storm spell.

• Fixed a non-crashing exception that could occur during character hangings.

• Fixed an IndexOutOfRangeException affecting a small number of users.