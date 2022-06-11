Bless and Healing

Bless

Added an alternative way to stop the mirror ghost

Patched a potential softlock (I haven't heard of anyone getting softlocked by it, but I noticed that it could happen)

Other Changes

The player is now automatically healed after every major boss fight (the player not being auto healed previously was only noticeable if you went straight into another dream after after the boss without returning to reality first, but now no situations like that should exist anymore)

Some typo fixes

On another note, I'm happy that we are now past the stage of big changes, and the updates now consist of mostly small changes. We may be close to the point where patches are no longer needed, and the game is free of most bugs that I can realistically get rid of! Thank you all for this amazing journey!